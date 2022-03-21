Bills Signing QB Matt Barkley

The Buffalo Bills are re-signing veteran QB Matt Barkley, according to Barkley’s Twitter account.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement Monday.

Signed QB Matt Barkley to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/KP0xln2pwh — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 21, 2022

Barkley, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of 2015 season.

Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 40ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.

The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018. The Titans signed him to their preseason roster last year and he had a brief stint with the Panthers before finishing out the year with the Falcons.

For his career, Barkley has appeared in 19 games and completed 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.