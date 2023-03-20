Bills Signing RB Damien Harris

Adam Schefter reports that former Patriots’ RB Damien Harris is signing a one-year deal with the Bills.

The Bills just lost Devin Singletary to the Texans, so there was a need alongside James Cook in Buffalo’s backfield.

Harris was, arguably, the best available running back at this point in free agency.

Harris, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,406,136 rookie contract that included an $880,136 signing bonus.

In 2022, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and rushed for 462 yards on 106 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 97 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

