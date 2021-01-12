Bills Signing RB Devonta Freeman To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad.

Freeman was available after being cut from the Giants’ injured reserve list and provides some additional depth for the Bills in their playoff run.

Freeman, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract when he and the Falcons agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million extension that included $22 million guaranteed.

Freeman was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $6.3 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Falcons released him this offseason. The Giants later signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in September.

In 2020, Freeman has appeared in five games and rushed for 172 yards on 54 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 58 yards receiving and one touchdown.