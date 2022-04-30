Bills Signing Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bills are signing Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer to a contract as an undrafted free agent.

He was widely seen as a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken entering the pre-draft process.

However, Wydermyer turned in some abysmal workout times at his pro day, which pushed him out of the draft entirely.

Wydermyer, 21, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He elected to skip his school’s bowl game and forego his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his three-year college career, Wydermyer recorded 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (12.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 34 career games.