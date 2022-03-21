Bills Signing WR Jamison Crowder To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing WR Jamison Crowder to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Crowder will step into the role vacated by WR Cole Beasley, who the team released this offseason.

Crowder, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets this past offseason.

In 2021, Crowder appeared in 12 games for the Jets. He picked up 447 yards on 51 receptions and added two touchdowns.