Bills Signing WR/KR Brandon Powell

The Buffalo Bills are signing WR/KR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract on Friday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Powell visited with the Bills today and apparently, everything checked out from their end to move forward with a deal.

Powell, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2018 before signing a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions. Unfortunately, Detroit waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he eventually signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Falcons declined to tender Powell a qualifying offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Powell appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and caught 12 passes for 69 yards receiving and two touchdowns while rushing for seven yards on two carries. He also contributed 343 kick return yards and another 152 punt return yards.