Bills Signing WR Mecole Hardman To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran WR Mecole Hardman to their practice squad on Monday, according to Jeremy Fowler

Mecole Hardman

Here’s the Bills’ updated practice squad:

  1. QB Shane Buechele
  2. RB Frank Gore Jr.
  3. WR Stephen Gosnell
  4. TE Keleki Latu
  5. OL Travis Clayton (International)
  6. OL Kendrick Green
  7. DT Zion Logue
  8. LB Keonta Jenkins
  9. CB Dane Jackson
  10. DE Andre Jones Jr
  11. WR Gabe Davis
  12. G Nick Broeker
  13. LB Baylon Spector
  14. DT Tommy Akingbesote
  15. DB Te’Cory Couch
  16. DE Kingsley Jonathan
  17. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  18. WR Mecole Hardman

Buffalo will need to make a corresponding roster moves, as this puts them over the limit. 

Hardman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs. 

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets then traded Hardman back to the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks, reuniting him with his original team. Hardman re-signed on a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2024, then signed on with the Packers in 2025 and had a short stint on their practice squad. 

In 2024, Hardman has appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs catching 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards along with 25 returns for 335 yards.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply