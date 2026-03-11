Bills Tendered RFA OT Ryan Van Demark

According to Sal Capaccio, the Bills have tendered pending restricted free agent OT Ryan Van Demark.

Buffalo used the original round tender at a figure of $3.5 million for the 2026 season.

Other teams can submit an offer sheet to Van Demark and the Bills have the right of first refusal to match. They would not be entitled to a draft pick because Van Demark was an undrafted free agent.

Van Demark, 27, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut following the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis waived him and he signed with the Bills’ practice squad.

Buffal re-signed him to a futures deal in 2024 and he’s been on the roster since.

In 2025, Van Demark appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and made four starts.