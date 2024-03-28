Bills To Sign DT DeShawn Williams

According to Ryan Talbot, the Bills are expected to sign veteran DT DeShawn Williams to a contract.

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2022 before joining the Panthers on another one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 33 tackles, a sack, and a pass defense.