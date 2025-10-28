The Buffalo Bills tried out four defensive tackles, per the NFL transaction wire.

The list includes:

Davis, 28, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Colts signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal before the 2024 season. Indianapolis cut him after one season.

In 2024, Davis appeared in all 17 games and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.