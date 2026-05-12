Bills Sign TE Shane Zylstra, Two Draft Picks

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to a one-year deal.

In correspondence, the Bills have released K Maddux Trujillo.

Additionally, the Bills signed fourth-round WR Skyler Bell and fourth-round LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr to four-year rookie deals.

Fourth-round OT Jude Bowry is the final unsigned Bills’ draft pick. Here’s a look at Buffalo’s draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 35 T. J. Parker DE Signed 2 62 Davison Igbinosun CB Signed 4 102 Jude Bowry T 4 125 Skyler Bell WR Signed 4 126 Kaleb Elarms-Orr LB Signed 5 167 Jalon Kilgore S Signed 5 181 Zane Durant DT Signed 7 220 Toriano Pride Jr. CB Signed 7 239 Tommy Doman P Signed 7 241 Ar’maj Reed-Adams G Signed

Zylstra, 29, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He had a short stint on the Lions’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster that year.

Zylstra re-signed one a one-year deal as an ERFA for 2023 and signed a one-year deal to remain in Detroit for the 2024 season. He was cut after camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in November.

From there, Zylstra re-signed with Detroit on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Zylstra appeared in six games for the Lions and caught three passes for 20 yards receiving.