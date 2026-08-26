Bills Worked Out Three Centers Today

The Buffalo Bills had three centers in for a workout on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Sincere Haynesworth Jim Bonifas Dohnovan West

Of this group, Buffalo signed Haynesworth to the roster.

Haynesworth, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury settlement in August coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots earlier but was cut loose after a week. He returned to the Saints for another stint on the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Haynesworth to a futures deal for the 2025 season but he did not make the team coming out of camp.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.