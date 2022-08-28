Bills Worked Out Four Punters

Mike Garafolo reports that the Buffalo Bills worked out three punters following the release of P Matt Araiza, including Joseph Charlton, Michael Palardy, Tyler Newsome, and Ty Long.

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie, but the team released him in November of 2021.

Charlton spent three days on the Chiefs’ practice squad in December before joining the Jaguars practice squad in January. Jacksonville released him after the season ended.

The Browns signed him to a futures deal back in February before he lost the punting competition and was among the team’s roster cuts ahead of the season.

In 2021, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Panthers and once for the Jaguars, punting 24 times with an average of 40.5 yards per kick.

We will have more news on the Bills’ search for a new punter as it becomes available.