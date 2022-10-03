Bills WR Jamison Crowder Out Indefinitely With Broken Ankle

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bills WR Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

According to Rapoport, Crowder will undergo more tests in the coming days to determine if there’s any additional damage to his ankle. However, the expectation is that Crowder will be out indefinitely.

You can expect the Bills to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Crowder, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills this past March on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Crowder has appeared in four games for the Bills and caught six passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 17 kick return yards and 100 punt return yards.