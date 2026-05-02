AFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- The Bills traded down three times, moving out of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to acquire additional selections. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one team source who said Buffalo felt “a few bullets short” after acquiring WR D.J. Moore for a second-round pick, which resulted in their strategy of gaining more capital.
- Fowler reports that multiple scouts believe fourth-round WR Skyler Bell can contribute immediately.
Dolphins
- The Dolphins are expected to hire Jaguars senior personnel executive Josh Scobey to their front office. (Matt Zenitz)
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that Jon-Eric Sullivan got a lot of praise around the league for his first draft as the Dolphins’ general manager, with one anonymous NFC executive saying, “They killed it. They got a mix of talent and culture guys, and all of the moves made sense.”
- The executive thinks Miami found a potential starter in fourth-round LB Kyle Louis: “He’ll be a good starter in the league.”
- According to Fowler, the Dolphins consider first-round CB Chris Johnson and second-round LB Jacob Rodriguez as “culture-builders,” while No. 12 overall OT Kadyn Proctor was widely considered a top-five talent.
Patriots
- Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Patriots are parting ways with director of scouting projects Marshall Oium.
- The team is adding Robert Haines as their Midwest Area Scout, who is joining from the Panthers to replace Justin Hickman, who departed for the Falcons. (Stratton)
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