Bills WR Tyrell Shavers Tore His ACL

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced that WR Tyrell Shavers unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the playoff win over the Jaguars, per Katherine Fitzgerald.

Remarkably, Shavers finished the game despite the injury. It’s still a bad setback for a young player who had earned the additional opportunities he was getting.

Shavers, 26, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State following the 2023 draft. He was let go at the end of camp and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

Buffalo signed him to a futures deal after the season and let him go after training camp again. He re-signed to the practice squad for the 2024 season and was activated three times.

Once again, Shavers inked a futures deal with the Bills and this time made the team.

In 2025, Shavers appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and caught 15 passes on 23 targets for 245 yards and a touchdown.