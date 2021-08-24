Bills WRs Cole Beasley Among Five Players Out Five Days Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Update:

Pat Leonard adds that Bills LBs A.J. Klein and Matt Milano are also among the players who have to stay away from the team facility for five days.

Both were exposed to the trainer with the positive COVID-19 test.

According to Pat Leonard, Bills WRs Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are out for five days due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Adam Schefter adds Bills DT Star Lotulelei has also been sent home from the team facility.

The three were exposed to a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19 and are deemed close contacts as a result. The trainer was fully vaccinated.

Neither player has tested positive for the virus but because both are unvaccinated, they have to clear the five-day reentry testing protocol to ensure they remain negative.

