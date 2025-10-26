Brandin Cooks Could Be Traded For Record Fifth Time

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints veteran WR Brandin Cooks could be traded before the upcoming deadline for what would be a record fifth time.

Sources tells Rapoport that a Cook trade is “very possible” as the Saints are in prime position to move one of their receivers including Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

Olave is considered unlikely at this point and the Saints are working on an extension for him.

Regarding Cooks, Rapoport says “there seems to be an openness on both sides in moving on.”

Adam Schefter also reports that Cooks is a candidate to moved before the deadline with the Bills, Steelers and Broncos being the three most active teams in the market for a receiver.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal this past March.

In 2025, Cooks has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 14 passes for 127 yards receiving and no touchdowns.