Brandon Aiyuk Names 49ers, Commanders & Steelers As Teams He’s Most Likely To Play For

In an interview on The Pivot podcast, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was asked what jersey he thought he’d be wearing this season. He said the 49ers were the most likely but added the Commanders and Steelers were also options.

“If I were to take a guess, probably a Niners uniform,” Aiyuk said via NFL Media’s Coral Smith. “Probably a Niners uniform, but if not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commander uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, then probably a Steelers uniform.”

Both teams have been linked as having trade interest in Aiyuk at different points this offseason. Washington drafted Aiyuk’s former college quarterback and good friend, Jayden Daniels, with the No. 2 pick this year, while Pittsburgh has been sniffing around a big addition at receiver this offseason.

However, this interview was taped before Aiyuk met with the 49ers last Monday. The team told him they had no plans to trade him despite the fact that negotiations have stalled and frustrations have mounted from Aiyuk’s side.

The receiver made headlines after posting a TikTok saying the 49ers told him they didn’t want him back.

Several reports have said that while San Francisco does want to keep Aiyuk on a long-term deal, so far the 49ers haven’t been willing to meet the market. Aiyuk sees himself as a top-ten receiver and wants to be paid accordingly.

The 49ers’ best offer to Aiyuk is reportedly at $26 million per year. That sum would slot Aiyuk eighth among all wideouts in average annual salary, ahead of Eagles WR DeVonta Smith but behind Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle. All signed new deals this offseason.

Clearly that’s not enough for Aiyuk, otherwise a deal would be done. Aiyuk skipped mandatory minicamp, putting himself liable for fines of up to $104,259.

The 49ers rebuffed trade interest in Aiyuk during the draft but have gotten no closer to a deal since then.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

