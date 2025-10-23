Brandon Graham’s One-Year Deal With Eagles Will Pay Him $2.44M In 2025

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles signed EDE Brandon Graham to a one-year contract worth a prorated value of $4,895,500 for the 2025 season.

This comes out to a total of $2.44 million for Graham for a little over a half season. He also receives a signing bonus of $1,677,500, which is fully guaranteed.

The Eagles explored the trade market for an edge rusher given the injuries to a young position room before signing Graham, who had retired during the offseason.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In his career, Graham played 15 seasons for the Eagles. He recorded 487 total tackles, 126 tackles for loss, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended. He was a two-time Super Bowl champ and one-time Pro Bowl selection.