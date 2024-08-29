BREAKING: 49ers Agreed To Terms With WR Brandon Aiyuk On Four-Year, $120 Million Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to terms with WR Brandon Aiyuk on a four-year, $120 million contract that includes $76 million guaranteed, according to Mike Garafolo.

Aiyuk will receive $47 million between now and April 1, 2025, according to Ian Rapoport.

Aiyuk was the subject of trade speculation and dominated headlines throughout the entire offseason. He was linked to the Steelers, Browns, Patriots and Commanders at separate times and San Francisco even had deals lined up with Pittsburgh and New England at one point.

Aiyuk was a “hold-in” during camp and the team was motivated to quickly find a solution to his contract dispute prior to the start of the season.

The team will now shift their focus to adjusting LT Trent Williams‘ contract, who is seeking more guaranteed money.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.