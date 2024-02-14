BREAKING: 49ers Fired DC Steve Wilks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced in a conference call with reporters that they have parted ways with DC Steve Wilks, per Matt Maiocco.

This past year was Wilks’ first with the team after he was hired to replace former DC DeMeco Ryans, the current head coach of the Texans.

Statistically, San Francisco’s defense was one of the best units in the league this past season and was good enough to help the 49ers reach the Super Bowl. However, there was some friction between Wilks and Shanahan at times this year over decisions Wilks was making with the defense.

“It just ended up not being the right fit,” Shanahan said via Mike Garafolo.

There were hints this was coming yesterday when Shanahan was asked about Wilks’ status and did not directly affirm he would be back in 2024.

San Francisco now needs to find a new defensive coordinator and is arriving late to the process, as most teams have finalized their staffs.

Wilks, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule in 2022. The 49ers would later hire him as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the 49ers defense ranked No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 3 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the 49ers and Wilks as the news is available.