BREAKING: 49ers Signing DE Nick Bosa To Five-Year, $170M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing DE Nick Bosa to a five-year, $170 million extension.

He adds the deal includes $122.5 million in guarantees and at $34 million a year blows by the previous mark for the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

This will end Bosa’s holdout, potentially in the nick of time to get him back in the lineup for the 49ers in time for Week 1’s matchup against the Steelers.

The former No. 2 pick and reigning NFL defensive player of the year has been absent from training camp and accruing fines of $50,000 per day that he’s gone, in addition to fines equal to a game check for missing preseason games. However, in addition to the new deal, the 49ers will waive those fines, which the CBA allows them to do since Bosa is on a rookie contract.

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.