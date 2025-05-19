BREAKING: 49ers Signing Fred Warner To Three-Year, $63M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing LB Fred Warner to a three-year, $63 million contract extension.

He adds the deal includes $56 million in guarantees and makes Warner the NFL’s highest-paid off-ball linebacker at $21 million a year.

Reports yesterday indicated a deal between the two sides was close. After locking up QB Brock Purdy this weekend, the 49ers have now also locked up the quarterback of their defense.

Warner’s deal ran through the 2026 season until today and was originally a five-year extension worth $95.2 million.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Warner appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 131 tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, one touchdown, and seven pass defenses.