Baker Mayfield Has Requested Trade, Browns Won’t Accommodate The Request

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Browns QB Baker Mayfield has officially requested to be traded.

Pelissero says that Cleveland has been hoping to move forward after they pursued a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and met with him in Texans.

However, Pelissero says that the bridge between the Browns and Mayfield has been “burned” and he feels like it’s time to move on.

Mayfield’s agent reportedly contacted the Browns a short time ago to communicate the trade request, per Pelissero.

Mayfield has confirmed the news to ESPN: “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

However, Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns have told Mayfield’s agent they are not accomodating his request.

Some teams mentioned as potential landing spots for Baker in recent days include the Colts, Saints, Seahawks and Panthers.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.