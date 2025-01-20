BREAKING: Bears Hiring Ben Johnson As Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

There had been some buzz building today about Chicago after Johnson had been frequently connected to the Raiders over the past week.

With Detroit eliminated from the postseason, the Bears wasted no time in landing Johnson, widely considered to be the top coach on the market.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.