BREAKING: Bears Signing CB Jaylon Johnson To Four-Year, $76M Extension

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears and CB Jaylon Johnson have agreed to a four-year $76 million extension.

The deal includes $54.4 million in guarantees for Johnson, who received the franchise tag earlier this week.

At $19 million a year, it’s a strong pay-day for Johnson coming off a career season. It’s not resetting the market like Johnson said he wanted this offseason, but it’s still a boatload of money and puts him inside the top 10 at the position.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Johnson worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery, and 10 pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.