BREAKING: Bears Signing DT Grady Jarrett To Three-Year, $43.5M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing former Falcons DT Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million deal.

Schefter adds the deal includes $28.5 million guaranteed and comes out to $14.5 million per year.

Jarrett was scheduled to make a little over $16 million in 2025 when he was released by the Falcons just today. He didn’t even have to wait 24 hours to find a landing spot, as he was snapped up by Chicago.

Signing Jarrett to a contract won’t impact the Bears in the compensatory pick formula.

Jarrett, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015 out of Clemson. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.527 million contract and made a base salary of $1.907 million for the 2018 season.

The Falcons franchised Jarrett during the 2019 offseason before later signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension that included $42.5 million guaranteed.

He was entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $16.5 million in 2022 when he signed another extension for three years and $51.5 million.

In 2024, Jarrett appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.