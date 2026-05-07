Bears C Garrett Bradbury Agrees To Renegotiated Deal

Per Spotrac, Bears C Garrett Bradbury signed a renegotiated deal with the Bears that converted $1 million of incentives into guaranteed salary.

Spotrac adds Bradbury is now due $4.7 million in 2026 with $3.7 million guaranteed.

Bradbury, 30, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract. The Patriots signed him to a two-year deal last offseason and traded him to the Bears this offseason for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

In 2025, Bradbury appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and started each at center.