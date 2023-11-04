Bears Signing EDGE Montez Sweat To Four-Year, $98M Extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have signed new EDGE Montez Sweat to a four-year extension worth $98 million.

Sweat will make an average annual salary of $24.5 million to go along with $72,865,360 guaranteed.

The Bears just traded for Sweat earlier in the week and reports mentioned that they were focused on getting a long-term extension in place to prevent him from hitting the open market next year.

Chicago had their franchise tag available next year in needed, but that could now be reserved for CB Jaylon Johnson.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Chicago acquired Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.