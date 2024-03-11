Bengals Releasing RB Joe Mixon

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon on Monday.

The Bengals are reportedly signing RB Zack Moss to a contract to replace Mixon.

Releasing Mixon will free up $6.1 million of cap space for the Bengals this offseason.

There had been some talk that Mixon could be cap casualty this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Mixon, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

In 2023, Mixon appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and rushed for 1,034 yards on 257 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 52 receptions for 376 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.