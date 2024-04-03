BREAKING: Bills Trading WR Stefon Diggs To Texans

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft compensation.

Dianna Russini adds the Texans will part with a 2025 second-round pick from the Vikings for Diggs, a 2025 fifth and a 2024 sixth from the Bills.

This came out of nowhere, as things between the Bills and Diggs had been quiet since last summer when some friction bubbled to the surface. However, this is now the second time in Diggs’ career he’s been traded after expressing discontent.

There are serious cap ramifications for the Bills trading Diggs as well to be sorted through. Per Over the Cap, the Bills incurred $31 million in dead money and actually lost $3.2 million in cap space by making this deal.

Clearly there was some motivation for the Bills to move on from Diggs, even with the major need at receiver it creates.

For the Texans, this is the latest piece they’ve added this offseason as they try to stack the team around breakout QB C.J. Stroud in his second season.

Diggs, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension last offseason.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 107 receptions on 160 targets for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.