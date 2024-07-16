Broncos Signing G Quinn Meinerz To Four-Year, $80M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos and G Quinn Meinerz have agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension to make him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL.

Adam Schefter reports Meinerz’s contract includes $45 million guaranteed.

He’s emerged as one of the top interior linemen in the league and an every-game starter for Denver. Meinerz was entering the last year of his rookie contract and would’ve been set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Meinerz, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 with a signing bonus of $840,618.

In 2023, Meinerz appeared in all 17 games and started each time at guard.