BREAKING: Browns Fire HC Kevin Stefanski

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns have fired HC Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

The Browns have already confirmed the news:

“We have tremendous gratitude for Kevin’s leadership of the Cleveland Browns over the last six seasons,” Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He is a good football coach and an even better person. We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary. We wish Kevin, Michelle and the Stefanski family all the best in the future. Andrew Berry will continue to lead our football operations. The entirety of our focus is on building a team that brings our fans the success they long deserve, and we will continue to work relentlessly towards that goal and invest whatever resources necessary to build a winning football program. Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team. We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success.”

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Stefanski could be out in Cleveland and it only became increasingly clear that changes were likely coming in Cleveland.

Even so, Stefanski is expected to be one of, in fact, the top coaching candidates available in this year’s market.

Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.