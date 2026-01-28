BREAKING: Browns Hiring Todd Monken As Next Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns and former Ravens OC Todd Monken have reached an agreement to make him the next head coach in Cleveland.

This would be Monken’s second stint with the Browns after he served as the offensive coordinator several years ago for Baker Mayfield.

Had he not landed this opportunity, Monken was likely going to land in New York with Giants HC John Harbaugh, but he held out for a head coaching opportunity and was rewarded.

Cleveland was also considering DC Jim Schwartz and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for the role. Schwartz is under contract and the Browns have maintained they wanted to keep him regardless of whether he got the head coaching nod or not.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on Monken and the Browns as the news is available.