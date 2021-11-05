Browns Officially Waive WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are officially waiving WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, as expected.

The Browns have already confirmed the news in a statement released by GM Andrew Berry:

This means that Beckham won’t officially clear waivers until next Monday.

Reports had said that Beckham was going to be cut once the two sides reached an agreement on a restructured contract.

The Browns were trying to find the sweet spot between reducing his salary and preventing him from being claimed by other teams.

Mike Florio reported Thursday that the Saints, 49ers and Seahawks are worth watching as landing spots for Beckham, as long as he clears waivers.

Beckham’s situation in Cleveland has continued to sour. After he caught just one pass for six yards in Week 8, Beckham’s father posted a clip on social media of all the times Browns QB Baker Mayfield has either missed or not thrown to an open Beckham.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.