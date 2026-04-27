Buccaneers Exercising Fifth-Year Option For DT Calijah Kancey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are exercising the fifth-year option for DT Calijah Kancey.

The Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of DL Calijah Kancey, their first-round pick in 2023. Kancey’s contract now runs through 2027. According to Next Gen Stats, Kancey has 66 QB pressures in 29 career games. https://t.co/m540FlWMBu — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 27, 2026

The option is worth $14.475 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

The team had until May 1 to make a decision.

Kancey, 25, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh but was named to the freshman All-American team in 2020. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, as well as the ACC defensive player of the year.

The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,493,213 contract that included an $8,267,791 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

Tampa Bay exercised the option worth $14.475 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Kancey appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.