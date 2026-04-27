Steelers Sign Six UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed six undrafted free agents.
The following are the six UDFAs the Steelers signed on Monday:
- Lake McRee/TE/USC
- Devan Boykin/DB/Indiana
- Kevin Jobity Jr./DL/Syracuse
- Laith Marjan/K/Kansas
- Chamon Matayer/TE/Arizona State
- Daylan Carnell/CB/Missouri
McRee, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 37th-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to USC and remained there for all five seasons, earning second team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.
In his collegiate career, McRee appeared in 51 games over five years at USC and caught 97 passes for 1,154 yards and seven touchdowns.
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