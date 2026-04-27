Steelers Sign Six UDFAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed six undrafted free agents.

The following are the six UDFAs the Steelers signed on Monday:

Lake McRee/TE/USC Devan Boykin/DB/Indiana Kevin Jobity Jr./DL/Syracuse Laith Marjan/K/Kansas Chamon Matayer/TE/Arizona State Daylan Carnell/CB/Missouri

McRee, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 37th-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to USC and remained there for all five seasons, earning second team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

In his collegiate career, McRee appeared in 51 games over five years at USC and caught 97 passes for 1,154 yards and seven touchdowns.