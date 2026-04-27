Falcons Releasing P Trenton Gill

Per Tori McElhaney, the Falcons are releasing P Trenton Gill.

Gill, 27, was drafted in the seventh round out of N.C. State by the Bears with the No. 255 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.7 million when the Bears cut him loose in May. He had a stint with the Broncos before catching on with the Buccaneers practice squad and later earning a promotion to the active roster.

However, the Buccaneers cut him loose in December 2024. He signed with the Falcons at the end of the 2025 season and re-signed to a futures deal following the year.

In 2024, Gill appeared in eight games for the Bucs and punted 27 times with an average of 43.3 yards per punt, one touchback and nine kicks placed inside the 20.