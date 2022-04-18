BREAKING: Browns Signing CB Denzel Ward To Five-Year, $100.5M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing CB Denzel Ward to a five-year deal with a total value of $100.5 million.

The deal also includes $71.25 million in guarantees and should push Ward just past Rams CB Jalen Ramsey in terms of highest salary at the corner position.

Ward, 24, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $29.165 million rookie deal he signed with the Browns in 2018 that included a $19.291 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Ward’s fifth-year option last this offseason, which will cost the team $13.294 million in 2022.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 43 tackles, half a sack, three interceptions, and one touchdown.