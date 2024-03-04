BREAKING: Buccaneers Sign WR Mike Evans To Two-Year, $52M Extension

According to Mike Garafolo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed WR Mike Evans to a two-year extension.

Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $52 million with $35 million in guarantees.

Turns out, that was enough to get Evans to pass on the chance to test his value in free agency as previously planned just days ago.

He’ll now remain a Buc for the foreseeable future and have a chance to continue his streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

Evans, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

In 2023, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

