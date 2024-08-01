BREAKING: Buccaneers Signed LT Tristan Wirfs To Five-Year, $140.6M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers and LT Tristan Wirfs have agreed to terms on a five-year, $140.63 million extension.

Sources: Buccaneers and three-time Pro-Bowl OT Tristan Wirfs reached agreement on a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Wirfs was in the final year of a contract scheduled to pay him $18.24 million… pic.twitter.com/J6LsFEB9Of — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2024

It’s a massive total that makes Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in football and the top tackle at $28.1 million per season.

Of that sum, $88.24 million is guaranteed, per Schefter.

The two sides had been working to get something done and were able to bridge the gap in recent days. Wirfs was not participating in padded practices until a deal was complete to avoid injury.

Wirfs made the switch from right tackle to left tackle last season and continued to be one of the top tackles in all of football. He was entering the final year of his contract on the fifth-year option in 2024 and would be one of the best available free agents next year had he hit the open market.

Wirfs, 25, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which is expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Wirfs appeared in and started all 17 games for the Buccaneers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 5 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.