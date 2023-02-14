BREAKING: Cardinals Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Head Coach

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are hiring Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.

Gannon stayed behind in Arizona after Philadelphia lost the Super Bowl to interview for the job. It looks like the Cardinals had been eyeing him for a while given how slow their search was, and they got their guy in the end.

He was one of three finalists, including Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Giants OC Mike Kafka.

Although Gannon previously indicated he didn’t expect to be leaving Philadelphia, the Cardinals clearly convinced him to reconsider.

Now the Eagles will have to replace both coordinators after the Colts hired OC Shane Steichen as their head coach earlier today as well.

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.