BREAKING: Cardinals Plan To Hire Titans Exec. Monti Ossenfort As New GM

Update

The Arizona Cardinals officially announced that they’ve hired Titans’ executive Monti Ossenfort as GM.

We have hired Monti Ossenfort as our general manager. pic.twitter.com/pRfUQZTSjI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 16, 2023

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals plan to hire Titans’ executive Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager.

The following is a list of candidates for the position, prior to the team hiring Ossenfort:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested, Declined)

(Requested, Declined) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

The team’s next order of business will be to hire their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the season.

Ossenfort, 45, spent 14 years with the Patriots before joining the Titans as the director of player personnel in 2020. He got his start in New England as an area scout before moving up the ranks to national scout and assistant director of college scouting.

Ossenfort was promoted to the Titans college scouting director in 2016. He has been helping run things for the Titans since the team fired GM Jon Robinson and has been active on the interview circuit for other GM openings in the past few seasons, showing he is highly regarded around the league.

We will have more on Ossenfort, the Cardinals, and their search for a head coach as it becomes available.