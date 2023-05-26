Cardinals Release WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve released WR DeAndre Hopkins.

All indications were that there was no trade market for Hopkins and Arizona would likely have to wait until November at the earliest to trade him, considering that the lack of cap space from teams around the league to absorb Hopkins’ current deal.

Beyond that, Hopkins likely wanted a new multi-year deal as part of a trade.

Hopkins specifically mentioned the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens and Chargers on a podcast recently as teams he would be interested in playing for.

The Cardinals will take on $21,077,776 of dead money and create $8.15 million of cap space by releasing him.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.