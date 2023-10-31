TRADE: Cardinals Trading QB Josh Dobbs To Vikings

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cardinals are trading QB Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings.

Trade Details:

Cardinals receive: sixth-round pick

Vikings receive: Josh Dobbs and a conditional seventh-round pick

This comes just a few days after Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

The Cardinals announced that Dobbs would start in Week 9 before backtracking yesterday. Sure enough, Arizona trades him away 24 hours later.

The Vikings were in a position where they would start either rookie QB Jaren Hall or veteran Sean Mannion. However, it looks like Dobbs has a chance to take over the starting job at some point in the near future.

Dobbs, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns this past March on a one-year contract. Cleveland traded Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

In 2023, Dobbs has appeared in all eight games for the Cardinals and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.