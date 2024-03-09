Chiefs Signing DT Chris Jones To Record Five-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs and DT Chris Jones have agreed to a record five-year contract that includes $95 million guaranteed.

Jones has confirmed the deal on X.

📝📝 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 10, 2024

The Chiefs had maintained for some time now that signing Jones to a long-term deal was a priority for them it looks like they were able to get an agreement in place before the start of free agency next week.

The Chiefs could have used the franchise tag on Jones, but instead opted to tag CB L’Jarius Sneed instead.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that included $60 million guaranteed.

Jones just finished the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023 when he held out through Week 1. The team gave him $6.75 million in incentives to end his contract holdout.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and four passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.