BREAKING: Chiefs Signing K Harrison Butker To Four-Year, $25.6M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chiefs and K Harrison Butker have agreed to terms on a four-year, $25.6 million extension that will make him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Adam Schefter adds that the deal includes $17.75 million guaranteed.

Butker, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Panthers back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Chiefs would add Butker to their active roster before bringing him back on an exclusive rights contract. He signed a five-year, $20.3 million extension with the team in 2019.

In 2023, Butker appeared in 17 games for the team and made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts (94.3%). He also converted on all 38 of his extra-point attempts. His longest field goal made was 60 yards.

