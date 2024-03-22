BREAKING: Chiefs Trading CB L’Jarius Sneed To Titans

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are finalizing a deal to send franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans.

According to Schefter, the Chiefs are expected to receive a 2025 third-round and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Titans.

Sneed is expected to sign a contract extension with the Titans and will need to pass a physical for the team.

The Titans had consistently been linked to a potential deal for Sneed and a recent report mentioned that they had the framework of a trade in place with Kansas City, but the hang-up was related to what Sneed wanted in terms of salary.

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which would have cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. However, Sneed is in line for a new deal from Tennessee.

Other teams linked to a potential trade for Sneed included the Colts, Patriots, Falcons and Vikings.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.