BREAKING: Multiple Players, Including Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, Expected To Be Suspended Entire Season For Gambling

According to Adam Schefter, Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers is among a “handful of players” expected to receive a season-long suspension after violating the league’s rules on gambling.

Earlier this month, Matt Rybaltowski of the SportsHandle reported that an unnamed player for the Indianapolis Colts is under investigation for “pervasive” wagering activities.

Stephen Holder and David Purdum of ESPN later confirmed that Rodgers was named as the Colts’ player in question.

According to ESPN, approximately 100 bets were placed on an account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games. The bets were reportedly in the $25-$50 range, but there was at least one “low four-figure bet.”

Rybaltowski wrote the allegations appear to be “isolated to one player” and there’s evidence that this Colts player placed hundreds of wagers including some on the Colts.

Rybaltowski added the wagers appear to have been made through an account opened by an acquaintance.

Rodgers, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and three pass defenses.